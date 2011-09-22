By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 22 Quade Cooper is great to
watch but not necessarily the best player to try to emulate,
according to the man who will have to try and contain him when
the United States play Australia in the rugby World Cup on
Friday.
"He's a world-class player," United States flyhalf Nese
Malifa said on Thursday ahead of their Pool C clash at the
Wellington Regional Stadium.
"He will take a lot to (defend against) because he loves to
have the ball in hand and run rather than kick, so we will be
looking for the behind the back passes and the no-lookers.
"He is a very creative player. Watching him (is great), but
I wouldn't want to learn from him.
"The 50-50s he throws is not a very good way to learn. He
likes those passes. He is a high-risk, high-reward player."
The 26-year-old Malifa, who had surgery on his shoulder and
knee so he could be fit for the World Cup, said his style of
play was more conservative than Cooper and he instinctively
liked to play territory first.
He has been told to be more attacking, which should not be a
problem given he is also in the U.S. sevens squad and will head
back to the IRB's world sevens circuit after the World Cup.
"I love sevens because it helps with my 15s game ... and it
gives me confidence to try stuff," the marketing student said.
The Wallabies, upset 15-6 by Ireland last week and now
looking likely to finish runners-up in the pool and face a more
difficult path to the final, have spoken to Cooper about his
risk-taking.
Cooper played poorly last week as the quality of ball he was
receiving was disrupted constantly by the Irish forwards.
He also threw a no-look, behind-the-back pass while hot on
attack, which was intercepted by winger Tommy Bowe, who sprinted
95 metres before he was brought down by James O'Connor in the
corner.
"If Quade was here he'd tell you that if he had his time
again he might take some different choices," Wallabies coach
Robbie Deans said when asked if he felt Cooper would tone down
his game.
"It's absolutely certain that he won't get every decision
right. Neither will Willy (Genia). Neither will any of us.
Neither will any player in this tournament."
Centre Anthony Faingaa, however, said while Cooper was a
confident player he felt that his Queensland Reds team mate
could play conservatively if he had too.
"Quade does have that game," Faingaa said on Thursday.
"He can play territory and we did it throughout the whole
year (with the Queensland Reds), so it's just pulling that out
of his toolbox."
