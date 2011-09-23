* Australia run riot in second half
* Wallabies win clouded by midfield injury concerns
By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 23 Australia coach Robbie Deans
faces a severe injury crisis, particularly in the midfield
backs, after his side put their surprise loss to Ireland behind
them with a 67-5 victory over the United States on Friday.
Winger Adam Ashley-Cooper scored three tries in seven
minutes in the second half for the Wallabies, who had been
heavily criticised for their 15-6 loss to Ireland last week, but
showed on Friday how dangerous they can be when allowed to
control the pace of the game.
Australia ran in 11 tries -- several from more than 50
metres out -- at Wellington Regional Stadium but Deans faces
njury concerns with centre Anthony Faingaa knocked unconscious
in the final minute of the Pool C encounter, while fellow
midfield backs Rob Horne has a fractured cheek bone and Pat
McCabe dislocated his shoulder.
Fullback Kurtley Beale also "tightened up" and was replaced
shortly before halftime, while number eight Wycliff Palu also
had to come off with a hamstring complaint.
"It's pretty extensive, the full extent we don't know,"
Deans told reporters after the match that ended with replacement
number eight Radike Samo playing on the wing.
"We may have (to call people into the squad), we will have
to see what the medics say. We have an eight day turnaround and
...we will wait until we have learned the full extent of it
before we make any decisions."
The injuries on Friday add to the concerns over Digby Ioane
(thumb) and David Pocock (back), who were not considered for the
U.S. match while James O'Connor (hamstring) and captain James
Horwill (shoulder) were given time off to try to recover.
Australia now play Russia in Nelson on Oct. 1 and are likely
to finish second in the pool and could meet South Africa in the
quarter-finals and then New Zealand in the semi-finals should
both sides make the final four.
Friday's match may have pleased Deans with the result and
some of the support play and width they achieved, but he will
remind the Wallabies they will not get as much quick ball or
space against better sides in the knockout phase.
NERVOUS START
The Tri-Nations champions had a nervous opening five minutes
but then scored two electric tries to inside centre Rob Horne
and flanker Rocky Elsom after they recycled the ball at
lightning pace.
The U.S. then had the better of the next 20 minutes after
captain Tim Usasz had broken out from inside his own half that
gave them some much needed momentum.
Despite holding out for several minutes, the Wallabies
finally broke when U.S. number eight JJ Gagiano exploited a
poorly defended blindside from an attacking scrum to bring the
crowd to the feet as he scored the first try against Australia
at the tournament so far.
The Wallabies, despite being forced back on their line
again, highlighted how dangerous they were with ball in hand as
they swept 90 metres down field for fullback Beale to finish
off, which Cooper converted.
Faingaa secured the bonus point less than five minutes later
to give the Wallabies a 22-5 lead at halftime.
The Wallabies continued their resurgence after the break
with winger Drew Mitchell and replacement centre McCabe both
crossing in the first 10 minutes to ensure there was no chance
of an American fightback.
Ashley-Cooper then went on his scoring burst before Faingaa
scored his second after another long-range attack and Radike
Samo took the final pass from Ashley-Cooper to score their final
try. Berrick Barnes converted four of their second-half tries.
"I thought we had a good first half ... we ran out of steam
at the end but I'm immensley proud of the guys," said Usasz.
"That's the difference when you play the best sides in the
world, they really punish you for your mistakes."
