WELLINGTON, Sept 23 Adam Ashley-Cooper scored a hat-trick in seven minutes as Australia rebounded from last week's shock defeat to Ireland with a ruthless 67-5 World Cup victory over the United States on Friday.

The Wallabies ran in 11 tries with sometimes brilliant back play for a bonus point win to remain firmly on course for the quarter-finals with just one Pool C game against Russia on Oct. 1 remaining.

The evening was far from perfect for the Australians, however, with potentially serious injuries to centres Pat McCabe and Anthony Faingaa taking some of the gloss off the victory.

The Americans, who had rested several of the team that beat Russia last week, scored the first try against the Australians at the tournament through number eight JJ Gagiano but were never really in the contest.

