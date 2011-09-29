Sept 29 Number eight Radike Samo will start on the wing for Australia against Russia in their final rugby World Cup Pool C match on Saturday as coach Robbie Deans battles a lengthy injury list ahead of the knockout phase of the tournament.

The 35-year-old Samo scored a try on the wing in Australia's costly 67-5 win over the United States that left the Wallabies reeling with a number of injuries.

Such is the casualty list -- Pat McCabe, Kurtley Beale, Digby Ioane and Rob Horne are all injured while Anthony Faingaa was knocked out in the match against the U.S. -- Deans has named only two backs in his replacements, Will Genia and Nick Phipps, who are both scrumhalves.

There was some good news for Deans, though, with openside flanker David Pocock returning to the side after missing games against Ireland and the U.S. with a back injury.

