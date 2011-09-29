* Flanker Pocock returns from back injury

* O'Connor and captain Horwill also named in starting side (Writes through)

Sept 29 Robbie Deans hopes to avoid a "train smash" this weekend after Australia's lengthy injury list forced the coach to name loose forward Radike Samo on the wing against Russia for their final rugby World Cup Pool C match on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Samo scored a try on the wing in Australia's costly 67-5 win over the United States that left the Wallabies reeling with a number of backline injuries.

Pat McCabe (shoulder), Kurtley Beale (hamstring), Digby Ioane (broken thumb), Rob Horne (broken cheek) and Anthony Faingaa, who was knocked out against the U.S., are all on the sidelines, leaving the rampaging number eight Samo to start out wide for the match in Nelson.

"It's a position he's familiar with," Deans said of Samo's role. "He started on the wing and as recently as last weekend you saw him there.

"He's a remarkable athlete. He's 35, I understand, and he can still run really fast."

Samo's pace was on show in the Wallabies' 25-20 Tri-Nations victory over the All Blacks in Brisbane when he burst clear and outsprinted winger Cory Jane and fullback Mils Muliaina to the line to score a memorable 65-metre try.

Samo will run outside Adam Ashley-Cooper after the versatile back was shifted from the wing to centre.

Despite the injury crisis, Deans was confident of more options when the quarter-finals begin on Oct. 8.

ONLY TWO BACKS

Autralia are expected to finish second in Pool C after their earlier 15-6 loss to Ireland and play the winner of Pool D -- likely to be world champions South Africa -- in Wellington.

"We've got four backs coming back to us next week so it shouldn't be an issue going forward, unless we have a train smash this weekend," he said.

Deans may well have his fingers crossed.

Due to World Cup rules that only allow teams to replace injured players that have been definitively ruled out of the tournament, the New Zealander has only two backs at his disposal on the bench for Saturday -- Will Genia and Nick Phipps, a pair of scrumhalves.

"They're both pretty able to that end," Deans said when asked about the likelihood of their playing out of their favoured positions should further injuries strike.

"Will (Genia) is clearly able, he's a good organiser, he's got good speed. Nick Phipps has got a sevens background so he's played in nearly every role as well.

"That's the way we tend to approach our work anyway. We don't stick to the traditional role-play of numbers on backs."

Loose forward Wycliff Palu was ruled out of the tournament earlier this week after he suffered a hamstring injury, though the decision on a replacement for the number eight may not be made until after the Wallabies finish pool play.

There was some good news for Deans, though, with openside flanker David Pocock returning to the side after missing games against Ireland and the U.S. with a back injury.

Berrick Barnes, who impressed when he came on as a replacement against the U.S., also makes his first start of the tournament at inside centre for the match, where he teams with Ashley-Cooper, who scored a hat-trick of tries in seven minutes last week.

Captain James Horwill is back in the starting side after missing the U.S. match to rest a nagging shoulder injury, while utility back James O'Connor and Scott Higginbotham will also start after recovering from a hamstring and back complaint respectively.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom;