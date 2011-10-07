WELLINGTON Oct 7 Australia coach Robbie Deans has named Digby Ioane in the Wallabies' starting side for their rugby World Cup quarter-final against South Africa at Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday after the winger recovered from a thumb injury.

Ioane broke his thumb in the opening match against Italy and had surgery but remained with the team on the chance he would return in time for the knock-out phase.

Deans had several other injury concerns that forced him to play number eight Radike Samo on the wing in their final pool game against Russia but had virtually a full squad to choose from for the clash with the Springboks.

Pat McCabe, who partially dislocated his shoulder in the Wallabies' pool match against the United States, has been named to start at inside centre, while centre Anthony Fainga'a, who was knocked unconscious in the same match, was named on the bench.

Team: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-James O'Connor, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Radike Samo, 7-David Pocock, 6-Rocky Elsom, 5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Dan Vickerman, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Sekope Kepu

Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Nathan Sharpe, 19-Ben McCalman, 20-Luke Burgess, 21-Berrick Barnes, 22-Anthony Fainga'a

