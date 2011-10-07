* Wallabies coach Deans welcomes players back from injury
* Vickerman to partner Horwill in second row
By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Oct 7 Australia coach Robbie Deans
has named Digby Ioane in the Wallabies' starting side for their
rugby World Cup quarter-final against South Africa at Wellington
Regional Stadium on Sunday after the winger recovered from a
thumb injury.
Ioane broke his thumb in the opening match against Italy and
had surgery but remained with the team on the chance he would
return in time for the knock-out phase.
"It's great for Digby and good for us when you look at the
circumstances of Drew (Mitchell) going home," Deans told
reporters, referring to winger Mitchell's serious hamstring
injury which ruled him out of the tournament.
"(Ioane) makes things happen. He has had a good work rate so
it'll be great for him to be out there."
Deans had several other injury concerns that forced him to
play number eight Radike Samo on the wing in their final pool
game against Russia but had virtually a full squad to choose
from for the clash with the Springboks.
"It's good timing," Deans said.
"It's preferable than the other. We have had our challenegs
and the boys have come back on stream."
Pat McCabe, who partially dislocated his shoulder in the
Wallabies' pool match against the United States, has been named
to start at inside centre, while centre Anthony Fainga'a, who
was knocked unconscious in the same match, was named on the
bench.
Utility back Berrick Barnes has been dropped to the bench
despite a lively two-try performance in the Wallabies' 68-22
victory over Russia in their final pool match.
"(Replacement) Berrick (Barnes) has been ill but he'll have
a kick tonight and should be right for the weekend," Deans said.
Barnes's illness had not been a factor in his demotion, the
New Zealander coach clarified. McCabe was preferred to start as
he would provide a direct approach that would challenge the
Springboks defensive line early on, while Barnes would offer a
more controlled, deft game later, he added.
Lock Dan Vickerman has replaced Nathan Sharpe and will
partner captain James Horwill in the second row. Deans said the
decision had been tight.
"There is not a lot in it. We are blessed there," he said.
"Sharpey's experience contributed to his involvement (on the
bench). Two good men, two blokes who have been through this
before and understand (the pressure)."
Team: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-James O'Connor, 13-Adam
Ashley-Cooper, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Quade Cooper,
9-Will Genia, 8-Radike Samo, 7-David Pocock, 6-Rocky Elsom,
5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Dan Vickerman, 3-Ben Alexander,
2-Stephen Moore, 1-Sekope Kepu
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper,
18-Nathan Sharpe, 19-Ben McCalman, 20-Luke Burgess, 21-Berrick
Barnes, 22-Anthony Fainga'a
