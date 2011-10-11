AUCKLAND Oct 11 Australia fullback Kurtley
Beale is "touch and go" on whether he will be available for
their rugby World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Eden
Park on Sunday, team officials said on Tuesday.
Beale limped off the field with a hamstring injury during
the Wallabies' 11-9 victory over South Africa in Wellington on
Sunday and had undergone a scan, a team spokesman said.
Had the 22-year-old been any worse he would have already
been sent home, the spokesman said.
Prop Sekope Kepu had also had a scan on his injured ankle
and that was "more promising". Coach Robbie Deans will name his
team for the semi-final on Friday.
