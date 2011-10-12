By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 13 Australia need to rediscover
their attacking verve to complement the physical aggression they
displayed in their victory over South Africa to beat New Zealand
in the World Cup semi-final this week, coaching coordinator
David Nucifora said on Thursday.
Australia put in a Herculean defensive effort to tackle
their way to a dramatic victory over the 2007 champions in
Wellington last weekend and set up Sunday's date with the number
one side in the world at Eden Park.
The Wallabies came into the World Cup with the reputation of
being one of the world's best attacking sides and Nucifora said
the players were aware they would need to rediscover that part
of their game if they were to upset the hosts.
"I don't think they took any reminding of the fact that this
is going to go up a number of levels," he told reporters at the
team hotel.
"Obviously it was a great defensive effort and the work
around the contact areas was very good. But, yeah, there were
areas in our game -- our attack and our lineout -- a couple of
things that needed to improve."
All Blacks loose forward Kieran Read said earlier this week
that New Zealand would be looking to dominate the Wallabies at
the breakdown, but Nucifora thinks the match will not be decided
by brute force alone.
"It's certainly not just physical aggression that's going to
win the game," he said.
"You saw that last weekend in our match against the
Springboks. There was a lot of skill and thought and you need to
be accurate in what you're doing.
"People just biffing their bodies around won't necessarily
give you the outcome you're looking for."
One result of last week's physical encounter against the
Springboks was the hamstring injury to fullback Kurtley Beale
and Nucifora said the team were still unsure whether he would be
fit for the weekend.
"He's progressing," he said. "We don't really have a totally
clear idea just yet on whether he's going to make it for Sunday.
"We'll look at him again tomorrow when we train and
obviously we'll be a bit closer to making a decision whether
he's going to be fit or not."
Australia have taken every opportunity this week to talk up
the pressure on the host nation and Nucifora took his chance
when he was asked to recall how the country had reacted to their
quarter-final exit from the last World Cup.
"It was glum," said Nucifora, who was coach of the Auckland
Blues at the time. "It means a heck of a lot to New Zealanders,
the game of rugby, so I think that just puts a lot of pressure
on their team.
"The players know and the players understand the expectation
that sits on their shoulders to win a World Cup. How they deal
with that will be really important.
"You only have to walk the streets, it's everywhere around
you at the moment. The pressure is mounting, the expectation is
there, it's been a long time and people want to win it."
