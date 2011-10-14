AUCKLAND Oct 14 Australia coach Robbie Deans has named injured fullback Kurtley Beale in an unchanged starting side for the Wallabies' rugby World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Eden Park on Sunday.

Selectors would give Beale, who is recovering from a left hamstring strain, until the last moment to prove his fitness for the All Blacks clash in Auckland, the team said in a statement on Friday.

"It will be tough on Kurtley if he has to miss this one, but we will take no chances," Deans said. "If he can't play, he will contribute off the field as he always does."

Utility back Adam Ashley-Cooper, named at centre, had been bracketed in Beale's fullback spot should he not be deemed fit with Anthony Fainga'a ready to slot into midfield, the team said.

The only change in the replacements was Rob Simmons coming in for lock Nathan Sharpe, but Beale's absence would open the door for Rob Horne to take a spot on the bench.

Team: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-James O'Connor, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Radike Samo, 7-David Pocock, 6-Rocky Elsom, 5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Dan Vickerman, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Sekope Kepu

Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Rob Simmons, 19-Ben McCalman, 20-Luke Burgess, 21-Berrick Barnes, 22-Anthony Fainga'a (Writing by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

