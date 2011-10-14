AUCKLAND Oct 14 Australia coach Robbie Deans
has named injured fullback Kurtley Beale in an unchanged
starting side for the Wallabies' rugby World Cup semi-final
against New Zealand at Eden Park on Sunday.
Selectors would give Beale, who is recovering from a left
hamstring strain, until the last moment to prove his fitness for
the All Blacks clash in Auckland, the team said in a statement
on Friday.
"It will be tough on Kurtley if he has to miss this one, but
we will take no chances," Deans said. "If he can't play, he will
contribute off the field as he always does."
Utility back Adam Ashley-Cooper, named at centre, had been
bracketed in Beale's fullback spot should he not be deemed fit
with Anthony Fainga'a ready to slot into midfield, the team
said.
The only change in the replacements was Rob Simmons coming
in for lock Nathan Sharpe, but Beale's absence would open the
door for Rob Horne to take a spot on the bench.
Team: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-James O'Connor, 13-Adam
Ashley-Cooper, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Quade Cooper,
9-Will Genia, 8-Radike Samo, 7-David Pocock, 6-Rocky Elsom,
5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Dan Vickerman, 3-Ben Alexander,
2-Stephen Moore, 1-Sekope Kepu
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Rob
Simmons, 19-Ben McCalman, 20-Luke Burgess, 21-Berrick Barnes,
22-Anthony Fainga'a
