* Beale race to prove hamstring fit

* Sharpe denied chance for 100th cap

* Prop Kepu fit after ankle injury (adds more quotes)

By Nick Mulvenney

AUCKLAND, Oct 14 Australia have given fullback Kurtley Beale another 24 hours to prove his fitness for the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand and provisionally named him in the team for Sunday's clash at Eden Park.

Beale, who aggravated a hamstring injury in the quarter-final victory over South Africa last weekend, was bracketed with Adam Ashley-Cooper in the team named on Friday.

The versatile Ashley-Cooper, who has played 19 tests at fullback and also appeared on the wing at this tournament, will retain his place at outside centre if Beale starts, with Anthony Faingaa dropping back to the bench in place of the fit-again Rob Horne.

"We'll communicate that decision after the Captain's Run tomorrow morning," coach Robbie Deans said of Beale. "He'll have to convince us he's 100 percent. He ran this morning. He'll have to go again tomorrow and be able to convince himself and then us that he's good to."

One of Australia's most potent attacking threats, 22-year-old Beale would be a big loss to the Wallabies as they attempt to reach a fourth World Cup final this weekend.

"Kurtley's been a constant with us throughout, he is a great presence in the group, whether he's running or just providing voice," Deans added. "He's a big part of the spiritual element of the group, he's very much a source of positive energy."

LATERAL CHALLENGE

Lock Nathan Sharpe will not win his 100th cap in the match after Rob Simmons was preferred on the bench as back-up to James Horwill and Dan Vickerman in the second row.

"We make the decisions that are going to be best for us in each instance," said Deans. "The 100? Those sort of things don't come into our decisions.

"Rob is athletic and has a slightly different skill set to Sharpey. We anticipate very much a lateral challenge from the All Blacks, we expect them to use the ball from side-to-side."

Prop Sekope Kepu, who was the other main injury concern, has recovered sufficiently from his ankle injury to take his place in the front row of a pack unchanged from the victory over the Springboks.

"Sekope trained fully today," said Deans. "He's obviously not 100 percent, none of them are, everyone has their own little challenges, but he's 100 percent available."

Horne is fit again after suffering a cheek fracture in the pool phase and his fellow big-tackling centre Pat McCabe has, as expected, also recovered from a shoulder injury to take his place in midfield.

New Zealand-born Quade Cooper retains his position at flyhalf despite an indifferent performance against South Africa to continue the halfback partnership with Will Genia that goes back to their schooldays.

James O'Connor, another versatile back who was an option to replace Beale at fullback, stays on the wing and is expected to retain place-kicking duties.

Deans said the Wallabies needed to step up considerably from their performance against South Africa last week, where they had very little possession and were forced to defend for much of the match.

"Inadequate," he said of the Wellington display. "That was just resolute defence and little else, we'll have to bring more to the table, ask more of the All Blacks because if we don't, they'll bring a lot more the other way."

Team: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-James O'Connor, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Radike Samo, 7-David Pocock, 6-Rocky Elsom, 5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Dan Vickerman, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Sekope Kepu

Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Rob Simmons, 19-Ben McCalman, 20-Luke Burgess, 21-Berrick Barnes, 22-Anthony Faingaa

