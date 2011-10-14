* Beale race to prove hamstring fit
* Sharpe denied chance for 100th cap
* Prop Kepu fit after ankle injury
By Nick Mulvenney
AUCKLAND, Oct 14 Australia have given fullback
Kurtley Beale another 24 hours to prove his fitness for the
World Cup semi-final against New Zealand and provisionally named
him in the team for Sunday's clash at Eden Park.
Beale, who aggravated a hamstring injury in the quarter-final
victory over South Africa last weekend, was bracketed with Adam
Ashley-Cooper in the team named on Friday.
The versatile Ashley-Cooper, who has played 19 tests at
fullback and also appeared on the wing at this tournament, will
retain his place at outside centre if Beale starts, with Anthony
Faingaa dropping back to the bench in place of the fit-again Rob
Horne.
"We'll communicate that decision after the Captain's Run
tomorrow morning," coach Robbie Deans said of Beale. "He'll have
to convince us he's 100 percent. He ran this morning. He'll have
to go again tomorrow and be able to convince himself and then us
that he's good to."
One of Australia's most potent attacking threats,
22-year-old Beale would be a big loss to the Wallabies as they
attempt to reach a fourth World Cup final this weekend.
"Kurtley's been a constant with us throughout, he is a great
presence in the group, whether he's running or just providing
voice," Deans added. "He's a big part of the spiritual element
of the group, he's very much a source of positive energy."
LATERAL CHALLENGE
Lock Nathan Sharpe will not win his 100th cap in the match
after Rob Simmons was preferred on the bench as back-up to James
Horwill and Dan Vickerman in the second row.
"We make the decisions that are going to be best for us in
each instance," said Deans. "The 100? Those sort of things don't
come into our decisions.
"Rob is athletic and has a slightly different skill set to
Sharpey. We anticipate very much a lateral challenge from the
All Blacks, we expect them to use the ball from side-to-side."
Prop Sekope Kepu, who was the other main injury concern, has
recovered sufficiently from his ankle injury to take his place
in the front row of a pack unchanged from the victory over the
Springboks.
"Sekope trained fully today," said Deans. "He's obviously
not 100 percent, none of them are, everyone has their own little
challenges, but he's 100 percent available."
Horne is fit again after suffering a cheek fracture in the
pool phase and his fellow big-tackling centre Pat McCabe has, as
expected, also recovered from a shoulder injury to take his
place in midfield.
New Zealand-born Quade Cooper retains his position at
flyhalf despite an indifferent performance against South Africa
to continue the halfback partnership with Will Genia that goes
back to their schooldays.
James O'Connor, another versatile back who was an option to
replace Beale at fullback, stays on the wing and is expected to
retain place-kicking duties.
Deans said the Wallabies needed to step up considerably from
their performance against South Africa last week, where they had
very little possession and were forced to defend for much of the
match.
"Inadequate," he said of the Wellington display. "That was
just resolute defence and little else, we'll have to bring more
to the table, ask more of the All Blacks because if we don't,
they'll bring a lot more the other way."
Team: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-James O'Connor, 13-Adam
Ashley-Cooper, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Quade Cooper,
9-Will Genia, 8-Radike Samo, 7-David Pocock, 6-Rocky Elsom,
5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Dan Vickerman, 3-Ben Alexander,
2-Stephen Moore, 1-Sekope Kepu
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Rob
Simmons, 19-Ben McCalman, 20-Luke Burgess, 21-Berrick Barnes,
22-Anthony Faingaa
