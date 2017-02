AUCKLAND Oct 15 Australia fullback Kurtley Beale has failed to prove his fitness and will miss the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Eden Park on Sunday.

Beale, one of Australia's most potent attacking threats, failed to appear for the team photo at the Captain's Run session at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday and a team spokesman later confirmed he would not play. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

