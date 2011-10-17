By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 17 Australia coach Robbie Deans
believes his players will learn from their unsuccessful rugby
World Cup campaign and is looking forward to the day when the
core of his squad returns to win the trophy.
The Wallabies never really got into their stride at what was
a first World Cup for many of the players and were overwhelmed
by an experienced New Zealand side in the semi-final on Sunday.
New Zealander Deans said he had thoroughly enjoyed working
with them despite not reaching their goal of winning a third
World Cup for Australia.
"There's no doubt that this whole playing group will be
better for the experience they have had," he told a news
conference at the team hotel.
"I love what they do, I've really enjoyed this group of men,
they are an impressive group of men, they've been fantastic in
the way they've taken to their work.
"They've been fantastic in the way they've committed to each
other and the way they're coming to understand the
responsibility and the privilege that they have.
"Obviously, we didn't finish up where we'd have liked to but
not many do in their first outing."
Deans led the Wallabies to a first Tri-Nations title in a
decade earlier in the season and before the World Cup signed a
contract extension until the end of 2013.
"I'd love to see this group one day -- and there's no doubt
there will be a significant number of them who will get another
opportunity -- win a World Cup," he said.
"And, either way, whether I was there or not, I'd take pride
in any part I'd played in it."
One of the players who is likely to have at least another
World Cup in him, if he chooses to remain playing rugby union,
is 23-year-old flyhalf Quade Cooper.
Deans said Cooper, who had a very poor game against the All
Blacks on Sunday, had taken a lot of unwarranted criticism
during the tournament but he did not think it had affected the
New Zealand-born flyhalf's performances.
Impressed with the way Cooper had dealt with it, Deans said
the prodigiously gifted playmaker had two choices about how to
deal with the criticism.
"You can absorb it, accept it for what it is but maintain
your focus on the things that are important and keep going,"
Deans said. "Or you can let it get the better of you and turn
your toes up. I'd like to think he won't be doing the latter."
New Zealand's brilliant performance in beating the Wallabies
at Eden Park was in part born of the previous two World Cup
failures many of their players had experienced, Deans said.
That gave them an edge over his young side and would make it
very difficult for France to stop them from winning a second
World Cup 24 years after their first on Sunday.
"What the All Blacks side have is a group that have suffered
on many occasions," he said.
"The core of their group, the nucleus of their group, this
is their third attempt and they've got that burning desire, that
fire in the belly for that reason. And they've also got that
mental resilience.
"We don't have that, as yet, to the same extent. That was
the point of difference.
"I can't see anyone stopping the All Blacks now."
