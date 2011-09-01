Factbox on Australia ahead of the rugby World Cup in New Zealand
which starts on Sept.9
Coach: Robbie Deans
Captain: James Horwill
2007 Result: Quarter-final
Best performances: Winner (1991, 1999)
Prospects - A record third title is well within the grasp of
Robbie Deans' young, talented squad.
Should cruise through Pool C despite an early clash with
Ireland, who have provided them with a couple of stern tests in
past World Cups.
The scrum is no longer the problem it once was and the
backline is the envy of many leaving an Australia and New
Zealand showdown in the Auckland final the most likely outcome.
Player to watch: Quade Cooper - The mercurial talent has
enjoyed a year to remember. Led the Queensland Reds to their
first Super rugby title and cemented his place as Australia's
first choice flyhalf.
Blessed with skills that few other players possess, and the
confidence to try them, Cooper and his partnership with
scrumhalf Will Genia will be key to Wallaby success.
Squad
Forwards: James Horwill, Ben Alexander, Rocky Elsom, Saia
Faingaa, Scott Higginbotham, Sekope Kepu, Salesi Ma'afu, Ben
McCalman, Stephen Moore, Wycliff Palu, David Pocock, Tatafu
Polota Nau, Radike Samo, Nathan Sharpe, Rob Simmons, James
Slipper, Dan Vickerman.
Backs: Adam Ashley-Cooper, Berrick Barnes, Kurtley Beale,
Luke Burgess, Quade Cooper, Anthony Faingaa, Will Genia, Rob
Horne, Digby Ioane, Pat McCabe, Drew Mitchell, James O'Connor,
Nick Phipps.
