Factbox on Australia ahead of the rugby World Cup in New Zealand which starts on Sept.9

Coach: Robbie Deans

Captain: James Horwill

2007 Result: Quarter-final

Best performances: Winner (1991, 1999)

Prospects - A record third title is well within the grasp of Robbie Deans' young, talented squad.

Should cruise through Pool C despite an early clash with Ireland, who have provided them with a couple of stern tests in past World Cups.

The scrum is no longer the problem it once was and the backline is the envy of many leaving an Australia and New Zealand showdown in the Auckland final the most likely outcome.

Player to watch: Quade Cooper - The mercurial talent has enjoyed a year to remember. Led the Queensland Reds to their first Super rugby title and cemented his place as Australia's first choice flyhalf.

Blessed with skills that few other players possess, and the confidence to try them, Cooper and his partnership with scrumhalf Will Genia will be key to Wallaby success.

Squad

Forwards: James Horwill, Ben Alexander, Rocky Elsom, Saia Faingaa, Scott Higginbotham, Sekope Kepu, Salesi Ma'afu, Ben McCalman, Stephen Moore, Wycliff Palu, David Pocock, Tatafu Polota Nau, Radike Samo, Nathan Sharpe, Rob Simmons, James Slipper, Dan Vickerman.

Backs: Adam Ashley-Cooper, Berrick Barnes, Kurtley Beale, Luke Burgess, Quade Cooper, Anthony Faingaa, Will Genia, Rob Horne, Digby Ioane, Pat McCabe, Drew Mitchell, James O'Connor, Nick Phipps.

