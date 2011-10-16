By Julian Linden
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 16 There have been darker days in
Australian rugby but surely few quite as raw and painful as
Sunday's World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand.
The young and exciting Australian side were completely
outplayed and out-thought by their fiercest rivals -- the All
Blacks won 20-6, but the final scoreline flattered the
Australians.
It was Australia's heaviest defeat in any World Cup match
since the competition began in 1987, and a brutal lesson for the
cocky current crop, who had won this year's Super 15 and
Tri-Nations titles, but were left without any excuses after the
limitations of their game was exposed.
"They deserved to win, we were out-played by a better side
today," Australia captain James Horwill said.
"Everyone's pretty disappointed. You can hear a pin drop in
the dressing room. It's a tough pill to swallow."
To their credit, the Australians fought to the end but never
looked like winning. Once again, they struggled in the scrum,
the weakest part of their game, but were also beaten in areas
they normally dominate.
Their kicking game was poor in comparison to the All Blacks.
Their back three, badly missing injured fullback Kurtley Beale,
spilled a handful of high balls and their celebrated backline
could not find a way past the impenetrable New Zealand defence.
CHANGED APPROACH
"We changed our approach after halftime but we just weren't
able to generate enough momentum and that inhibited our attack,"
said Wallabies coach Robbie Deans.
"It was a tough night for all the boys. No-one enjoys coming
second, they came here to win and we weren't successful."
Horwill praised his team for their efforts and said they
would be better for the experience. The Wallabies overcame a
shock loss to Ireland in the pool phase to beat South Africa in
a nailbiting quarter-final last weekend before falling to a team
that will go into the final as overwhelming favourites against
France.
"It wasn't a lack of effort from the group -- we were beaten
fair and square by a better side," Horwill said.
"I think we learnt from things we didn't do well. That
experience against Ireland, we learnt from that. The
disappointment is still pretty raw but the guys never stopped
giving and offering themselves up."
For Deans, a New Zealander who left his homeland to become
Australia's first foreign coach, there was no consolation in
losing to his birthplace, even though he too expects the All
Blacks to go on and win the World Cup for the first time in 24
years.
"I think the All Blacks showed tonight that they are more
than capable of winning that," Deans said.
"The intent is there... they're hungry, they'll take some
stopping from here."
