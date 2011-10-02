* Mitchell ruled out with hamstring injury
* Turner, Hodgson to join Australia squad on Monday
(Confirms replacements)
AUCKLAND Oct 2 Australia winger Drew Mitchell's
run of bad luck this year continued when it was confirmed on
Sunday he would miss the rest of the rugby World Cup after
damaging his hamstring in the victory over Russia.
The 27-year-old, who recovered from a horrific ankle injury
just in time to make the tournament, pulled up in pain when
going for what would have been his third try in the Wallabies'
Pool C finale in Nelson.
A team spokesman said a scan showed the injury to be a grade
one hamstring tear, requiring a recovery time of up to six
weeks.
Australian officials called up winger Lachie Turner to
replace Mitchell, while loose forward Matt Hodgson has been
called in to replace Wycliff Palu, who returned home after the
match against the United States.
Hodgson also offers cover at openside for David Pocock. Both
Hodgson and Turner will link up with the Wallabies squad in
Wellington on Monday.
Mitchell was stunned by his latest turn of misfortune.
"#walkedunderaladder #blackcats #brokenmirrors," he wrote on
his Twitter site late on Saturday.
The 68-22 victory over Russia secured a place in the
quarter-finals for the Wallabies, who are most likely to face
South Africa in Wellington next weekend.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Greg Stutchbury; Editing by
Peter Rutherford)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more rugby stories