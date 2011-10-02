* Mitchell ruled out with hamstring injury

* Turner, Hodgson to join Australia squad on Monday (Confirms replacements)

AUCKLAND Oct 2 Australia winger Drew Mitchell's run of bad luck this year continued when it was confirmed on Sunday he would miss the rest of the rugby World Cup after damaging his hamstring in the victory over Russia.

The 27-year-old, who recovered from a horrific ankle injury just in time to make the tournament, pulled up in pain when going for what would have been his third try in the Wallabies' Pool C finale in Nelson.

A team spokesman said a scan showed the injury to be a grade one hamstring tear, requiring a recovery time of up to six weeks.

Australian officials called up winger Lachie Turner to replace Mitchell, while loose forward Matt Hodgson has been called in to replace Wycliff Palu, who returned home after the match against the United States.

Hodgson also offers cover at openside for David Pocock. Both Hodgson and Turner will link up with the Wallabies squad in Wellington on Monday.

Mitchell was stunned by his latest turn of misfortune.

"#walkedunderaladder #blackcats #brokenmirrors," he wrote on his Twitter site late on Saturday.

The 68-22 victory over Russia secured a place in the quarter-finals for the Wallabies, who are most likely to face South Africa in Wellington next weekend. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

