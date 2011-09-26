AUCKLAND, Sept 27 Australian number eight Wycliff Palu is out of the rugby World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury in the victory over the United States, the Wallabies said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old hobbled from the field in Wellington on Friday after the injury which is expected to take six weeks to heal. The Wallabies said they may wait until next week to name a replacement.

"It's bad luck for Wycliff," Australian coach Robbie Deans said in a statement.

"Unfortunately his previous history of injury in this area has impacted in terms of lengthening the timelines that are required for his rehabilitation."

Tri-Nations champions Australia face Russia in their final Pool C clash on Saturday in Nelson and are expected to advance to the knockout stages.

(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)