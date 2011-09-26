AUCKLAND, Sept 27 Australian number eight
Wycliff Palu is out of the rugby World Cup after suffering a
hamstring injury in the victory over the United States, the
Wallabies said on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old hobbled from the field in Wellington on
Friday after the injury which is expected to take six weeks to
heal. The Wallabies said they may wait until next week to name a
replacement.
"It's bad luck for Wycliff," Australian coach Robbie Deans
said in a statement.
"Unfortunately his previous history of injury in this area
has impacted in terms of lengthening the timelines that are
required for his rehabilitation."
Tri-Nations champions Australia face Russia in their final
Pool C clash on Saturday in Nelson and are expected to advance
to the knockout stages.
