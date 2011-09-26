* Australian number eight succumbs to hamstring strain
* Lock Vickerman cleared to play Russia
AUCKLAND, Sept 27 Australia number eight Wycliff
Palu was sent home from the rugby World Cup on Tuesday because
of a hamstring strain but the injury-ravaged Wallabies said they
would not name a replacement immediately.
Injury-prone Palu made his first start for Australia in
almost two years against the United States last Friday in
Wellington only to hobble from the field with a strain which
could take up to six weeks to heal.
Australia, whose campaign has been rocked first by a shock
loss to Ireland and then by a string of injuries in their win
over the Americans, said they might not replace Palu until after
their final Pool C match against Russia on Saturday.
"It's bad luck for Wycliff," Australia coach Robbie Deans
said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, his previous history of injury in this area
has impacted in terms of lengthening the timelines that are
required for his rehabilitation."
The Tri-Nations champions will almost certainly advance to
the knockout stages and there was some good news about some of
their walking wounded.
Experienced lock Dan Vickerman was cleared of damage to his
leg and would be available for selection for the Russia match.
Fullback Kurtley Beale, however, had suffered a "minor"
hamstring injury and would be rested for this week's match,
while centre Pat McCabe, who dislocated his shoulder against the
U.S., was also only likely to be fit for the quarter-finals.
Rob Horne, who fractured his cheekbone in Wellington last
Friday, would not be available to take his place in the centres
until the semi-finals, should the Wallabies make it that far.
A third centre, Anthony Faingaa, was "following the IRB
concussion protocols" but could be available for Australia's
next match after being knocked out cold late in the victory over
the U.S.
Winger Digby Ioane, who fractured his thumb in Australia's
opening victory against Italy, was on schedule for a return in
the quarter-finals.
Flankers David Pocock and Scott Higginbotham, winger James
O'Connor and squad captain James Horwill were all expected to be
fit to face the Russians.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ian Ransom)
Please click on for more rugby stories