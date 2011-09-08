By Patrick Johnston
AUCKLAND, Sept 8
AUCKLAND, Sept 8 Closing out tight matches
against old rivals New Zealand and South Africa has given a
fast-improving Australia a strong belief ahead of the World Cup,
flanker David Pocock said on Thursday.
Last month's 14-9 win over the Springboks in Durban and the
25-20 victory over the All Blacks in Brisbane carried Australia
to a first Tri-Nations title in a decade and the Wallabies are
keen to take that momentum into rugby's biggest tournament.
While arch poacher Pocock acknowledged that the surprise
losses to England and Samoa in the last 12 months had not been
ideal, the team were moving in the right direction ahead of
their World Cup opening Pool C match against Italy on Sunday.
"It's been a gradual improvement with a fair few hiccups
along the way but I think as a group we have gained a lot of
experience," Pocock told reporters at the team's hotel in
central Auckland.
"Over the past 12 months, we have won a few really close
games which in the past we were letting slip so, as I said, we
have that confidence and belief in ourselves. It's just a matter
of doing it now in the World Cup, on the biggest stage."
Australia are second favourites to lift the Webb Ellis
trophy for a record third time after making great strides under
New Zealander Robbie Deans over the past year.
Pocock has been one of the keys to the improved results
which led former New Zealand flanker Josh Kronfeld to say that
the Wallaby was the best in the world in his position ahead of
All Blacks captain Richie McCaw.
"It's great coming from a guy like Josh Kronfeld, he is a
legend," the 23-year-old Pocock said with a smile.
"I remember watching him when I was growing up when I was at
primary school with his head gear. Yeah, that's something coming
from him."
YOUNG TALENT
Another young talent to have emerged is Brumbies centre Pat
McCabe, who made his debut against Sunday's opponents Italy last
year.
McCabe, 23, said it had been a slightly overawing experience
to become a Wallaby regular, but he was now comfortable in the
role.
"I think just having watched a lot of those guys and not
played with them a great deal you sort of look up to them a fair
bit, but being next to them is a different kettle of fish,"
McCabe said.
"Having played five tests so far this year, I'm starting to
feel I belong a lot more and yeah, I'm looking forward to
playing with them.
"I think I have played enough with (flyhalf) Quade (Cooper)
and Ant (centre Anthony Fainga'a) that I am starting to
understand the things they do and the way they like to play."
Pocock, McCabe, Cooper, Fainga'a scrumhalf Will Genia and
utility back James O'Connor are a just a few of the talents that
the Wallabies can boast in their squad and assistant coach David
Nucifora said their progression had come from good planning.
"We've done a lot of work to try and develop depth and
competition within our playing ranks and that's built up to the
selection of this squad.
"We feel we've got a group of players where any one of the
30 guys now could be in that starting 15 and do a great job."
