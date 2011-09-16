UPDATE 1-Rugby-Late Daly try gives England dramatic victory over Wales
* England stay on course for back to back grand slams (Adds details, quotes)
AUCKLAND, Sept 17 Australia suffered a major blow on the morning of their key World Cup Pool C clash with Ireland when flanker David Pocock was ruled out of the Eden Park match through injury on Saturday.
The highly-rated 23-year-old, the only specialist openside in the Australian squad, was withdrawn from the team because of "soreness associated with a back strain", according to team officials.
Ben McCalman, usually a blindside flanker or number eight, has been brought into the side in place of his Western Force provincial team mate with number eight Wycliff Palu joining the replacements.
Pocock will be a big loss to the Australians for a match where Ireland's mobile back row and experienced backline present a threat to Australia's hopes of dictating their own passage through the draw.
CARDIFF, Feb 11 Elliot Daly's try four minutes from time gave champions England a 21-16 victory over Wales in a pulsating Six Nations clash played at relentless speed amid an amazing atmosphere at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between Wales and England on Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales 16 England 21 Half Time: 13-8 Scorers: Wales : Try: Liam Williams (38) Conversion: Leigh Halfpenny (39) Penalty Goals: Leigh Halfpenny (3, 23, 61) England : Tries: Ben Youngs (18),Elliot Daly (76) Conversion: Owen Farrell (78) Penalty Goals:Owen Farrell (11, 56, 71)