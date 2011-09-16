AUCKLAND, Sept 17 Australia suffered a major blow on the morning of their key World Cup Pool C clash with Ireland when flanker David Pocock was ruled out of the Eden Park match through injury on Saturday.

The highly-rated 23-year-old, the only specialist openside in the Australian squad, was withdrawn from the team because of "soreness associated with a back strain", according to team officials.

Ben McCalman, usually a blindside flanker or number eight, has been brought into the side in place of his Western Force provincial team mate with number eight Wycliff Palu joining the replacements.

Pocock will be a big loss to the Australians for a match where Ireland's mobile back row and experienced backline present a threat to Australia's hopes of dictating their own passage through the draw.

