By Nick Mulvenney
AUCKLAND, Sept 17 Australia suffered a double
blow ahead of Saturday's World Cup Pool C clash with Ireland
when flanker David Pocock and hooker Stephen Moore were forced
to withdraw from the Eden Park match.
The highly-rated 23-year-old Pocock, the only specialist
openside flanker in the Australian squad, was withdrawn from the
team in the morning because of "soreness associated with a back
strain".
Moore followed suit just over an hour before the match
because of illness.
Ben McCalman, usually a blindside flanker or number eight,
has been brought into the side in place of Pocock with number
eight Wycliff Palu joining the replacements on the bench.
"It's more of an ongoing irritation than anything serious,
scans have shown nothing sinister, but David is a key member of
our group," coach Robbie Deans said in a team release. "We would
rather give him a bit of time to get it right before putting him
back out there."
Moore, who has Irish parents, will be replaced by Tatafu
Polota-Nau in the starting team with Queensland Reds hooker Saia
Faingaa joining the replacements.
Pocock will be a big loss to the Australians in a match
where Ireland's ball-running back row and experienced midfield
present a threat to Australia's hopes of dictating their own
passage through the draw.
The winner of the match will almost certainly top Pool C and
set up a quarter-final with the second-placed team from Pool D,
likely to be Wales, Fiji or Samoa.
Saturday's losers are likely to finish second and play
defending champions South Africa in the quarter-finals and, if
they get through that, the All Blacks could be waiting in the
last four.
Deans said McCalman was well suited to playing in the number
seven shirt after his experience playing international sevens.
"Although Ben isn't a recognised openside, he does have some
recent background there and has trained in the role on a regular
basis with us this year," Deans added.
"We were looking to give him an outing on the openside
before our pool programme concluded, it's now just come a bit
earlier than we'd originally planned.
"He's looking forward to the opportunity and we believe in
him. That's why we opted to utilise him as David's back up when
we looked at our selection mix for the squad."
Palu's elevation to the bench means a likely return to
international rugby for the first time since the end of 2009 for
the burly back row forward.
