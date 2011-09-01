By Nick Mulvenney
SYDNEY, Sept 1 Wallaby great Simon Poidevin is
expecting a "war of attrition" when rugby's heavyweights clash
at the World Cup but is confident Australia have proved they
have the weapons to deal with it.
One of the best flankers ever to play the game, the term
combative might have been invented for Poidevin, who appeared in
59 tests for Australia and claimed rugby's biggest prize in the
last of them, the 1991 World Cup final.
Still a keen observer of the game with strong links to the
current team through his role as one of seven Classic Wallabies
Statesmen for 2011, the 52-year-old thinks this year's
Tri-Nations tournament has raised the stakes in physicality.
"I think the All Blacks in Auckland and the Wallabies in
Durban exhibited an aggression in defence which is well above
what we've seen in the last couple of years," he told Reuters in
an interview.
"I think there will be some very big defence in this World
Cup, it will be a war of attrition and sides will always have to
deal with the X-factor out there on who gets injured."
While the adage that defences win World Cups is as old as
the tournament itself, it is the scrum that has often proved
Australia's Achilles' heel, not least in 2007 when they were
knocked out in the quarter-finals by England.
Although the Wallabies are unlikely ever to dominate teams
like New Zealand, South Africa or England up front, Poidevin
believes the 2011 Australian scrum will be competitive.
"In World Cups, unless you have a tight five who can hold
their own, you're not going to win a World Cup," he added. "In
'91 we had that, in '99 we had that and I think we're in pretty
good shape there."
Another hurdle which has proved tricky for the Australians
at World Cups has been getting past Ireland, a factor that has
added significance this year as the men in green have been
grouped with the Wallabies in Pool C.
The most famous of the World Cup encounters with the Irish
came in 1991, when Poidevin's side held their nerve at Lansdowne
Road to snatch the victory and a place in the semi-finals
through Michael Lynagh's late try.
The Wallabies went on to beat the All Blacks in the
semi-finals and then England to claim the Webb Ellis trophy, an
illustration of another of Poidevin's keys to World Cup success
-- the building of momentum.
"For the side to have the composure to pull that game back
with four minutes to go was just a sign of how good that team
was," he recalled.
"After that game, we knew that we'd been given a huge
opportunity. That was a really bad thing for the All Blacks the
following weekend because we had a near death experience and got
through it and they really got the whiplash from that."
LIVE IN PEACE
The All Blacks go into this year's tournament as
overwhelming favourites but Poidevin says other rugby powers
like Martin Johnson's England should not be written off.
"World Cup teams get into a whole different zone and the
question is which teams get into that zone," he said.
"I think Martin Johnson's got a lot of problems but once
he's got those guys into a touring regime, they can turn things
around very quickly. So even though they've had some poor games
in the UK, I still think they'll be formidable.
"Likewise, the French, who turns up on the day is very
important from their respect. Clearly, the Springboks have had a
rather unusual preparation and they to can get into a touring
regime and provide some big turnarounds."
Team spirit is another key factor and although Poidevin was
perturbed by the timing of coach Robbie Deans' ditching of Rocky
Elsom as captain, he thinks the New Zealander has fostered a
good atmosphere in the squad.
"There's a very healthy spirit in the team, Robbie Deans has
taken it upon himself to build that over the last few years," he
said. "There's a great mixture of personalities and the team are
very focused on not only their physical but also their mental
preparations."
If any team are to upset the hosts, they are likely to have
to do it in the final at Eden Park, where New Zealand are
unbeaten since 1994.
Poidevin was in the last Australian team to win at Eden Park
in 1986, famously commenting afterwards that he could "now live
in peace".
"The All Blacks playing the World Cup at home makes them
almost bullet proof, but whether it be Australia or England or
whoever gets on the other side in the final, they're there, so
they've got a chance," he said.
"When we played England at Fortress Twickenham in 1991,
people thought that was going to be England's day but it
wasn't."
