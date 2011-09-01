SYDNEY, Sept 1 Wallaby great Simon Poidevin is expecting a "war of attrition" when rugby's heavyweights clash at the World Cup but is confident Australia have proved they have the weapons to deal with it.

One of the best flankers ever to play the game, the term combative might have been invented for Poidevin, who appeared in 59 tests for Australia and claimed rugby's biggest prize in the last of them, the 1991 World Cup final.

Still a keen observer of the game with strong links to the current team through his role as one of seven Classic Wallabies Statesmen for 2011, the 52-year-old thinks this year's Tri-Nations tournament has raised the stakes in physicality.

"I think the All Blacks in Auckland and the Wallabies in Durban exhibited an aggression in defence which is well above what we've seen in the last couple of years," he told Reuters in an interview.

"I think there will be some very big defence in this World Cup, it will be a war of attrition and sides will always have to deal with the X-factor out there on who gets injured."

While the adage that defences win World Cups is as old as the tournament itself, it is the scrum that has often proved Australia's Achilles' heel, not least in 2007 when they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by England.

Although the Wallabies are unlikely ever to dominate teams like New Zealand, South Africa or England up front, Poidevin believes the 2011 Australian scrum will be competitive.

"In World Cups, unless you have a tight five who can hold their own, you're not going to win a World Cup," he added. "In '91 we had that, in '99 we had that and I think we're in pretty good shape there."

Another hurdle which has proved tricky for the Australians at World Cups has been getting past Ireland, a factor that has added significance this year as the men in green have been grouped with the Wallabies in Pool C.

The most famous of the World Cup encounters with the Irish came in 1991, when Poidevin's side held their nerve at Lansdowne Road to snatch the victory and a place in the semi-finals through Michael Lynagh's late try.

The Wallabies went on to beat the All Blacks in the semi-finals and then England to claim the Webb Ellis trophy, an illustration of another of Poidevin's keys to World Cup success -- the building of momentum.

"For the side to have the composure to pull that game back with four minutes to go was just a sign of how good that team was," he recalled.

"After that game, we knew that we'd been given a huge opportunity. That was a really bad thing for the All Blacks the following weekend because we had a near death experience and got through it and they really got the whiplash from that."

LIVE IN PEACE

The All Blacks go into this year's tournament as overwhelming favourites but Poidevin says other rugby powers like Martin Johnson's England should not be written off.

"World Cup teams get into a whole different zone and the question is which teams get into that zone," he said.

"I think Martin Johnson's got a lot of problems but once he's got those guys into a touring regime, they can turn things around very quickly. So even though they've had some poor games in the UK, I still think they'll be formidable.

"Likewise, the French, who turns up on the day is very important from their respect. Clearly, the Springboks have had a rather unusual preparation and they to can get into a touring regime and provide some big turnarounds."

Team spirit is another key factor and although Poidevin was perturbed by the timing of coach Robbie Deans' ditching of Rocky Elsom as captain, he thinks the New Zealander has fostered a good atmosphere in the squad.

"There's a very healthy spirit in the team, Robbie Deans has taken it upon himself to build that over the last few years," he said. "There's a great mixture of personalities and the team are very focused on not only their physical but also their mental preparations."

If any team are to upset the hosts, they are likely to have to do it in the final at Eden Park, where New Zealand are unbeaten since 1994.

Poidevin was in the last Australian team to win at Eden Park in 1986, famously commenting afterwards that he could "now live in peace".

"The All Blacks playing the World Cup at home makes them almost bullet proof, but whether it be Australia or England or whoever gets on the other side in the final, they're there, so they've got a chance," he said.

"When we played England at Fortress Twickenham in 1991, people thought that was going to be England's day but it wasn't."

(Editing by Patrick Johnson)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more rugby stories