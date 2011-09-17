By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND, Sept 17
AUCKLAND, Sept 17 A stone-faced Australia coach
Robbie Deans offered no excuses for, and precious little
analysis of, the Wallabies' shock 15-6 defeat by Ireland at the
World Cup on Saturday.
The Australians, with their Tri-Nations proven pack and
potent backline, were overwhelming favourites to win the match
and Pool C but were blown well off course by a passionate Irish
team playing in front of a noisy pro-Irish crowd at Eden Park.
"We were outplayed," Deans told reporters. "It doesn't
really matter what elements you put it down to, we came here to
play and to win and we came second."
"It was a very good Irish performance and they fully
deserved their win," he added.
"The Irish gave us difficulty across the board. The Irish
played more intelligently, they put us under pressure and
profited from that, particularly in our area of the ground."
The Australians thought they had overcome their traditional
Achilles heal when their pack matched the All Black and
Springbok eights in the Tri-Nations and then held a powerful
Italian scrum in their World Cup opener last week.
The Irish simply dominated them on Saturday, however, and
five penalties against the Australian front row at scrum time
told the tale of a tough night out for captain James Horwill and
his fellow forwards.
"They put us under a lot of pressure, they're a good scrum,
we knew that ... and they used it as a strength of theirs and it
certainly got results for them," the lock said.
Neither he nor Deans were openly critical of referee Bryce
Lawrence's calls and the coach instead delivered what was
clearly a heartfelt and oft-repeated maxim.
"We have to live with the referees' calls and tonight we
couldn't," he said. "Simple as that."
Deans also refused to use the loss of flanker David Pocock
and hooker Stephen Moore to injury and illness respectively on
matchday as an excuse.
"That's what preparations are for to cope with those sorts
of vagueries, they happen," he said.
The defeat means Australia are almost certain to be in the
same half of the draw as defending champions South Africa and
hosts New Zealand in the knockout stages.
Deans refused to accept that the result had radically
altered Australia's chances of winning a third World Cup.
"It doesn't change anything, to be fair, the tournament
remains the same," he said.
"What we got tonight was an insight into what the World Cup
is all about. At no point did we presume that we'd be successful
and what the Irish brought to the table was exactly what's
required to succeed in tournaments like this.
"In terms of looking ahead, that's what we have to add to
our game if we hope to achieve anything in our time here."
Captain Horwill was also looking forward.
"We're disappointed with the way we performed out there,
that's a performance that's not like us so we've got six days to
make a difference," he said.
"We play the U.S.A in Wellington on Friday and that's
everything we're looking at now."
