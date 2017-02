WELLINGTON, Sept 23 Australia beat the United States 67-5 (halftime 22-5) in their World Cup Pool C match at Wellington Regional Stadium on Friday.

Scorers:

Australia - Tries: Rob Horne, Rocky Elsom, Kurtley Beale, Anthony Faingaa (2), Drew Mitchell, Pat McCabe, Adam Ashley-Cooper (3), Radike Samo; Conversions: Quade Cooper (2), Berrick Barnes (4)

U.S. - Try: JJ Gagiano.

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)

