AUCKLAND, Oct 21 Australia 21 beat Wales 18 (halftime 7-3) in the rugby World Cup third place playoff at Eden Park on Friday.

Scorers:

Australia - Tries: Berrick Barnes, Ben McCalman; Conversions: James O'Connor; Penalties: O'Connor (2); Drop goal: Barnes

Wales - Tries: Shane Williams, Leigh Halfpenny; Conversion: Stephen Jones; Penalties: James Hook; Jones

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

