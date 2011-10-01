NELSON, New Zealand, Oct 1 NELSON, New Zealand, Oct 1 Australia beat Russia 68-22 (halftime 47-5) in their rugby World Cup Pool C match at Trafalgar Park on Saturday.

Scores:

Australia - Tries: David Pocock (2), Drew Mitchell (2), Berrick Barnes (2), Stephen Moore, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Ben McCalman, Salesi Ma'afu. Conversions: James O'Connor (9).

Russia - Tries: Vladamir Ostroushko, Denis Simplikevic,. Konstantin Rachkov. Conversions: Rachkov (2), Drop goal: Rachkov

Referee: Bryce Lawrence (New Zealand)