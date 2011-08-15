SYDNEY Aug 16 Wallabies loosehead prop Benn Robinson has conceded defeat in his bid to play through an anterior cruciate ligament injury and ruled himself out of the World Cup.

The 26-year-old, considered one of the world's best players in his position, injured his knee in training in July but elected not to have surgery with the hope of taking part in his first World Cup.

It was always a high risk gamble with a small chance of success and the veteran of 42 tests called time on the quest after a training run last week.

"I think after Tuesday when I ran around and couldn't finish the run, it gave me time to assess where I was at," Robinson told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I came to the realisation that (the World Cup) is a dream that is not going to come true ... It took me the weekend to make a call."

Wallabies coach Robbie Deans names his squad for the World Cup on Thursday and Robinson's absence is a major blow to a country where first-rate props have always been thin on the ground.

Robinson missed the 2007 World Cup with a foot injury but has not given up hope of playing at rugby's quadrennial showpiece tournament, drawing inspiration from the example of 34-year-old fellow prop Al Baxter.

"I look at Al Baxter and at his age he is still pushing for a World Cup place," he added. "In the next four years I'll be 30, 31, so the long-term goal is to make it for the next World Cup."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Ian Ransom)

