SYDNEY Aug 16 Wallabies loosehead prop Benn
Robinson has conceded defeat in his bid to play through an
anterior cruciate ligament injury and ruled himself out of the
World Cup.
The 26-year-old, considered one of the world's best players
in his position, injured his knee in training in July but
elected not to have surgery with the hope of taking part in his
first World Cup.
It was always a high risk gamble with a small chance of
success and the veteran of 42 tests called time on the quest
after a training run last week.
"I think after Tuesday when I ran around and couldn't finish
the run, it gave me time to assess where I was at," Robinson
told the Sydney Morning Herald.
"I came to the realisation that (the World Cup) is a dream
that is not going to come true ... It took me the weekend to
make a call."
Wallabies coach Robbie Deans names his squad for the World
Cup on Thursday and Robinson's absence is a major blow to a
country where first-rate props have always been thin on the
ground.
Robinson missed the 2007 World Cup with a foot injury but
has not given up hope of playing at rugby's quadrennial
showpiece tournament, drawing inspiration from the example of
34-year-old fellow prop Al Baxter.
"I look at Al Baxter and at his age he is still pushing for
a World Cup place," he added. "In the next four years I'll be
30, 31, so the long-term goal is to make it for the next World
Cup."
