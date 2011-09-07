By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 7
AUCKLAND, Sept 7 Australia are reaping the
benefits of pre-World Cup scrum camps and their front row are
ready to meet fire with fire in their tournament opener against
Italy, prop Ben Alexander said on Wednesday.
While boasting an exciting backline featuring creative
halfbacks Quade Cooper and Will Genia, the Tri-Nations champions
have always been criticised for their lack of strength in the
front row.
Four years ago, they were bullied out of the World Cup by
England in the quarter-finals and on Sunday, in their Pool C
match at North Harbour Stadium in Albany, they are sure to
receive a rough examination from a beefy Italian pack, who are
notoriously strong scrummagers.
"We have totally got great faith in how we scrummage,"
Alexander told reporters at the team's hotel in Auckland on
Wednesday.
"We want to be the best team in the world and the best team
need the best pack and that's all we need to spur us on.
"We want to go out there, we want to do the job so we get
the win and that's it. Obviously the criticisms hurt you when
you first start hearing them but it doesn't bother us anymore.
We move on."
Alexander's confidence follows a series of scrum camps with
former Argentina and Australian prop Patricio Noriega, now the
Wallabies scrum coach.
"It was just good for the blokes who weren't playing (Super
rugby) finals to keep their scrum volume up, so we were ready to
hit the ground running," Alexander said of the scrum camps.
"We had a real technical emphasis on that because we had a
lot of downtime to... worry about scrums.
"It is hard when you are in a team environment where you
have to do lineouts, restarts and breakdowns to dedicate a large
time to scrums because it detracts from other parts of your
game.
"So during those scrum camps it was great, two hour sessions
a day."
The last time Australia met Italy was in November in
Florence when the Wallabies ran out 32-14 winners, but only
after being thoroughly dominated in the scrums.
Alexander and hooker Stephen Moore both started that match
and the Brumbies prop, who will be joined by loosehead Sekope
Kepu in the front row for Sunday's game, was wary of the Azzurri
enjoying similar domination.
"Obviously their scrummaging is very good, their mauling is
very good and just all the forward encounters are very good,"
Alexander said.
"If they win those areas it flows on the rest of their game
so that's the areas we've been focussing on and looking to
nullify.
"We just need to front up physically. They are a physical
side the Italians and if you want to beat fire you have to meet
it with fire, so we are very focused on the physical side of
things for this Sunday."
