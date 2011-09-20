By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 20 Australia have played down
concerns about their scrum wobbles after their forwards were
trounced in the 15-6 humiliation by Ireland at the rugby World
Cup on Saturday.
The Wallabies conceded a string of penalties in the defeat,
often for an illegal bind or collapsing, as the Irish front row
of Cian Healy, Rory Best and Mike Ross destroyed Sekope Kepu,
Tatafu Polota-Nau and Ben Alexander in the set piece.
Assistant coach David Nucifora, a former Australia hooker,
defended the Wallabies' scrum, however, saying it had
"dominated" World Cup hosts New Zealand and world champions
South Africa during Tri-Nations matches in the leadup.
"Our scrum's gone well this year," Nucifora told reporters
at the team's hotel in Wellington. "We put the All Blacks and
the Springboks under a lot of pressure and dominated them in
recent matches, so it's not an issue for us.
"The Irish scrummed well the other night, we scrummed
inconsistently. What we've got to fix is our consistency and our
application to that.
"We don't have any issues with our scrum."
DRIVEN BACK
Many among the 58,000 crowd at Eden Park on Saturday might
beg to differ.
One scrum in particular highlighted the Irish dominance,
when they wheeled it toward the blindside to allow flanker
Stephen Ferris to detach and lift Australia scrumhalf Will Genia
off the ground and drive him back 10 metres.
The move ended with Ireland winning a turnover after the
rest of their forwards blew over the top.
Since taking over in 2008, coach Robbie Deans has sought to
restore the scrum as an attacking weapon, rather than carry on
the use of the set piece as merely a re-start of play for
devastating backlines -- in the manner of previous Wallabies
sides for the better part of a decade.
Although it has steadily improved under the eye of former
Australia prop Patricio Noriega, the Wallabies' performance
against Ireland suggests it remains very much a work in
progress.
The Wallabies also repeatedly fell for the Irish ploy of
holding players up off the ground, which turned the attack into
a maul rather than a ruck and cost turnovers, but Nucifora
denied his players had been caught off-guard.
"We all play each other enough times, there's no surprises
here for any of us," he said tersely.
"We're up in the north every November playing all these
teams, so that's not a reason or an excuse for our performance
the other night.
"We were just outplayed ... (and) it's a matter of the team
collectively understanding what didn't go well and what did and
fixing the things that didn't work for us."
