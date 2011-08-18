SYDNEY Aug 18 Australia coach Robbie Deans
announced the following squad for the Sept 9-Oct 23 World Cup on
Thursday:
Forwards: Saia Faingaa, Stephen Moore, Tatafu Polota-Nau,
Ben Alexander, James Slipper, Salesi Ma'afu, Sekope Kepu, Dan
Vickerman, James Horwill (captain), Nathan Sharpe, Rob Simmons,
David Pocock, Rocky Elsom, Scott Higginbotham, Ben McCalman,
Wycliff Palu, Radike Samo
Backs: Will Genia, Luke Burgess, Nick Phipps, Quade Cooper,
Berrick Barnes, Pat McCabe, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Anthony Faingaa,
Digby Ioane, James O'Connor, Kurtley Beale, Drew Mitchell, Rob
Horne.
