AUCKLAND, Sept 6 Australia coach Robbie Deans on
Tuesday named the following team to play their World Cup opening
Pool C match against Italy on Sunday at North Harbour Stadium,
Albany.
Team: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Anthony
Fainga'a, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Quade Cooper,
9-Will Genia, 8-Radike Samo, 7-David Pocock, 6-Rocky Elsom,
5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Dan Vickerman, 3-Ben Alexander,
2-Stephen Moore, 1-Sekope Kepu.
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Rob
Simmons, 19-Ben McCalman, 20-Scott Higginbotham, 21-Luke
Burgess, 22-James O'Connor
