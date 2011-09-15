AUCKLAND, Sept 15 Australia coach Robbie Deans on Thursday named the following team to play their World Cup Pool C match against Ireland on Saturday at Eden Park.

Team: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-James O'Connor, 13-Anthony Fainga'a, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Radike Samo, 7-David Pocock, 6-Rocky Elsom, 5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Dan Vickerman, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Sekope Kepu.

Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Rob Simmons, 19-Ben McCalman, 20-Scott Higginbotham, 21-Luke Burgess, 22-Drew Mitchell.

