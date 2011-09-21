Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
WELLINGTON, Sept 21 (updates after Higginbotham withdrawal due to illness)
Australia coach Robbie Deans named the following team on Wednesday to play the United States in their rugby World Cup Pool C match in Wellington on Friday.
15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Anthony Faingaa, 12-Robert Horne, 11-Drew Mitchell, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia (captain), 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-Ben McCalman 6-Rocky Elsom, 5-Nathan Sharpe, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-James Slipper
Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Sekope Kepu, 18-Dan Vickerman, 19-Radike Samo, 20-Luke Burgess, 21-Berrick Barnes, 22-Pat McCabe
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
