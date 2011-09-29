Sept 29 Australia coach Robbie Deans on Thursday
named the following team to play Russia in their rugby World Cup
Pool C match in Nelson on Saturday.
15-James O'Connor, 14-Radike Samo, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper,
12-Berrick Barnes, 11-Drew Mitchell, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Luke
Burgess, 8-Ben McCalman, 7-David Pocock, 6-Scott Higginbotham,
5-Nathan Sharpe, 4-James Horwill (captain), 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-
Stephen Moore, 1-James Slipper
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota Nau, 17-Saia Fainga'a,
18-Salesi Ma'afu, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-Rocky Elsom, 21-Will Genia,
22-Nick Phipps
