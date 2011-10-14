Oct 14 Australia coach Robbie Deans has named
the following team to play New Zealand in their rugby World Cup
semi-final at Eden Park on Sunday.
15-Kurtley Beale, 14-James O'Connor, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper,
12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia,
8-Radike Samo, 7-David Pocock, 6-Rocky Elsom, 5-James Horwill
(captain), 4-Dan Vickerman, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore,
1-Sekope Kepu
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Rob
Simmons, 19-Ben McCalman, 20-Luke Burgess, 21-Berrick Barnes,
22-Anthony Fainga'a
