LONDON Aug 12 The English backs brushed away like breadcrumbs may still find it hard to watch but Jonah Lomu's bulldozing try for New Zealand in 1995 has been voted the best in World Cup history.

Little more than a month before the start of the 2015 tournament predominantly in England, fans across 13 leading rugby-playing nations have voted on some of their favourite memories from previous editions.

Needless to say, the All Blacks feature strongly across the categories, with Lomu's try in the semi-final 20 years ago garnering 27 percent of the 4,000 votes cast in MasterCard's Priceless Moments poll.

Lomu, who scored four tries in his side's 45-29 victory, picked up a loose pass out on the left, strolled past Will Carling, avoided the desperate attempted tap-tackle of Tony Underwood and, saving the best part to last, went straight through Mike Catt as if he were a cardboard cut-out.

Holders New Zealand, who boast similar appeal to the Brazil soccer team among neutrals, particularly with emerging nations, topped the vote for favourite second nation.

The Greatest Moment in World Cup history was a close-run thing with Jonny Wilkinson's heart-stopping winning drop goal for England in the 2003 final against Australia just edging out the symbolic handing of the Webb Ellis trophy to South Africa's captain Francois Pienaar by Nelson Mandela in 1995.

New Zealand's 2011 Cup-winning side were voted "Best Team" with England's 2003 collective second.

And when it comes to who will light up the looming tournament that kicks off on Sept. 18, New Zealand's Dan Carter proved the most popular choice, with Wales' George North second and Ireland's fly-half Johnny Sexton third. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)