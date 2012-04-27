April 27 Last year's rugby World Cup in New
Zealand was watched by more young people and women than any
previous tournament with a total increase of 60 percent in hours
viewed over the 2007 edition, Rugby World Cup Limited (RWCL)
said on Friday.
In a statement RWCL said that as well as being the most
broadcast rugby World Cup ever, the final, in which the All
Blacks beat France, was the most-watched event in New Zealand
television history "attracting a 98 percent audience share".
Total hours of coverage jumped to 14,595.
"Significantly, viewership amongst the five-45 year age
group increased by six percent from 2007, while the audience
gender spilt narrowed with females accounting for 45 percent, up
from 25 percent for Rugby World Cup 1995," it said.
RWCL chairman Bernard Lapasset said approximately 60 percent
of World Cup revenues were generated by broadcast income.
"We are in a highly competitive sports and entertainment
market and therefore it is particularly pleasing to see the
average viewing age decreasing in line with our decision to
fully embrace digital and social media platforms to engage with
new fans and promote the tournament and Rugby worldwide," he
said.
(Writing by John Mehaffey; Editing by Ken Ferris)