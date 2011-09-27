NAPIER, New Zealand, Sept 27 Flyhalf Ander Monro slotted a 79th-mintue penalty as Canada overcame an eight-point deficit with less than eight minutes remaining to snatch a 23-23 draw with Japan in their rugby World Cup Pool match at McLean Park on Tuesday.

Monro, who scored a 75th-miute try, had had a dreadful kicking game, missing three of his previous four attempts before he slotted the late penalty coming after centre DTH van der Merwe and winger Phiul Mackenzie had crossed for tries.

Flyhalf James Arlidge slotted 13 points with his boot for Japan, who scored tries through hooker Shota Horie and winger Kosuke Endo.

Japan had not won a game at the rugby World Cup since they beat Zimbabwe 52-8 in 1991, though they did draw with the Canadians 12-12 in France four years ago. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Alastair Himmer; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double click on the newslink: for more rugby stories