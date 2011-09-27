NAPIER, New Zealand, Sept 27 Flyhalf Ander Monro
slotted a 79th-mintue penalty as Canada overcame an eight-point
deficit with less than eight minutes remaining to snatch a 23-23
draw with Japan in their rugby World Cup Pool match at McLean
Park on Tuesday.
Monro, who scored a 75th-miute try, had had a dreadful
kicking game, missing three of his previous four attempts before
he slotted the late penalty coming after centre DTH van der
Merwe and winger Phiul Mackenzie had crossed for tries.
Flyhalf James Arlidge slotted 13 points with his boot for
Japan, who scored tries through hooker Shota Horie and winger
Kosuke Endo.
Japan had not won a game at the rugby World Cup since they
beat Zimbabwe 52-8 in 1991, though they did draw with the
Canadians 12-12 in France four years ago.
