(Adds details, quotes)

* Monro penalty snatches draw for Canada

* Japan's World Cup winless stretch continues

By Greg Stutchbury

NAPIER, New Zealand, Sept 27 Flyhalf Ander Monro slotted a 79th minute penalty as Canada overcame an eight-point deficit in the last eight minutes to snatch a 23-23 draw with Japan in their rugby World Cup Pool match at McLean Park on Tuesday.

It was the second successive draw at the World Cup between the two sides who ended locked at 12-12 in France in 2007. The result also frustrated Japan's hopes of ending a 20-year victory drought at the rugby World Cup since their 52-8 win over Zimbabwe in 1991.

Monro, who also scored a 75th-minute try, had endured a dreadful kicking game, missing three of his previous four attempts before the match-saving penalty.

Canada centre DTH van der Merwe and winger Phil Mackenzie scored earlier tries, while flyhalf James Arlidge notched 13 points with his boot for Japan, who scored tries through hooker Shota Horie and winger Kosuke Endo.

"Sort of a tough one, we started out well and had a lot of pressure down their end," said Canada captain Pat Riordan. "Then we let them get a couple of penalties, discipline hurt us a bit, and then great play by the boys there, and some great fight there to come back.

"We got out of there with a couple of points and I guess the mathematicians will tell us where that puts us in the pool."

EARLY SCORES

Canada started the brightest and centre van der Merwe opened the scoring in the seventh minute when he romped over untouched from an attacking scrum. Fullback James Pritchard converted to give the North Americans a 7-0 lead.

Japan, however, struck back almost immediately when Horie burrowed over with Arlidge converting then adding a penalty to give the Pacific Nations Cup champions a 10-7 lead.

The Japanese took advantage of the stiff westerly breeze to take control of the game, though they blew two certain tries when fullback Shaun Webb was forced out when he had winger Hirotoki Onizawa in support, while captain Takashi Kikutani threw the ball out when Endo was unmarked.

Endo, however, ensured Japan did not waste their territorial advantage when he scored under the posts from an attacking scrum and Arlidge converted to give them a 17-7 lead at the break.

Canada struck back immediately after halftime when Phil Hamilton scored from another attacking scrum as he drifted across field and his pace outstripped the defence.

Canada edged their way back into the game but turnovers in the tackle and at the breakdown continued to haunt them and the North Americans were only able to reduce the deficit through a penalty to Monro.

Arlidge, however, reinstated Japan's five point lead two minutes later with a penalty kick before Monro scored his late try and penalty to snatch the draw.

"The game itself was so tough and Canada team confounded us a lot," said Kikutani.

(Editing by Ian Ransom; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double click on the newslink: for more rugby stories