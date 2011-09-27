(Adds details, quotes)
* Monro penalty snatches draw for Canada
* Japan's World Cup winless stretch continues
By Greg Stutchbury
NAPIER, New Zealand, Sept 27 Flyhalf Ander Monro
slotted a 79th minute penalty as Canada overcame an eight-point
deficit in the last eight minutes to snatch a 23-23 draw with
Japan in their rugby World Cup Pool match at McLean Park on
Tuesday.
It was the second successive draw at the World Cup between
the two sides who ended locked at 12-12 in France in 2007. The
result also frustrated Japan's hopes of ending a 20-year victory
drought at the rugby World Cup since their 52-8 win over
Zimbabwe in 1991.
Monro, who also scored a 75th-minute try, had endured a
dreadful kicking game, missing three of his previous four
attempts before the match-saving penalty.
Canada centre DTH van der Merwe and winger Phil Mackenzie
scored earlier tries, while flyhalf James Arlidge notched 13
points with his boot for Japan, who scored tries through hooker
Shota Horie and winger Kosuke Endo.
"Sort of a tough one, we started out well and had a lot of
pressure down their end," said Canada captain Pat Riordan. "Then
we let them get a couple of penalties, discipline hurt us a bit,
and then great play by the boys there, and some great fight
there to come back.
"We got out of there with a couple of points and I guess the
mathematicians will tell us where that puts us in the pool."
EARLY SCORES
Canada started the brightest and centre van der Merwe opened
the scoring in the seventh minute when he romped over untouched
from an attacking scrum. Fullback James Pritchard converted to
give the North Americans a 7-0 lead.
Japan, however, struck back almost immediately when Horie
burrowed over with Arlidge converting then adding a penalty to
give the Pacific Nations Cup champions a 10-7 lead.
The Japanese took advantage of the stiff westerly breeze to
take control of the game, though they blew two certain tries
when fullback Shaun Webb was forced out when he had winger
Hirotoki Onizawa in support, while captain Takashi Kikutani
threw the ball out when Endo was unmarked.
Endo, however, ensured Japan did not waste their territorial
advantage when he scored under the posts from an attacking scrum
and Arlidge converted to give them a 17-7 lead at the break.
Canada struck back immediately after halftime when Phil
Hamilton scored from another attacking scrum as he drifted
across field and his pace outstripped the defence.
Canada edged their way back into the game but turnovers in
the tackle and at the breakdown continued to haunt them and the
North Americans were only able to reduce the deficit through a
penalty to Monro.
Arlidge, however, reinstated Japan's five point lead two
minutes later with a penalty kick before Monro scored his late
try and penalty to snatch the draw.
"The game itself was so tough and Canada team confounded us
a lot," said Kikutani.
