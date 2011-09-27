* Monro penalty snatches draw for Canada
* Japan's World Cup winless stretch continues
NAPIER, New Zealand, Sept 27 Canada fought to
their second successive draw with Japan at the rugby World Cup
on Tuesday, and while the two points were welcomed by captain
Pat Riordan he felt the 23-23 tie was "a bit like kissing your
cousin."
Canadian flyhalf Ander Monro slotted a 79th minute penalty
to snatch the draw in their Pool A match at McLean Park to
extend Japan's winless streak at the World Cup since their 52-8
win over Zimbabwe in 1991.
The two sides also met at the 2007 World Cup in France and
finished tied 12-12.
Canada captain Riordan said his side were left frustrated
despite coming from eight points down with eight minutes left.
"The tie is a bit like kissing your cousin. It's great to
kiss them -- but it's your cousin," Riordan told reporters. "The
guys are pretty glum at the moment.
"We felt there were a couple of times where we could have
pulled away and I'm sure the Japanese felt there were a couple
of times they could have iced it."
Monro, who also scored a 75th-minute try, had endured a
dreadful kicking game, missing three of his previous four
attempts before the match-saving penalty.
Canada centre DTH van der Merwe and winger Phil Mackenzie
scored earlier tries, while Japan flyhalf James Arlidge notched
13 points with the boot. The Japanese also scored tries through
hooker Shota Horie and winger Kosuke Endo.
EARLY SCORES
Canada started the brightest and centre van der Merwe opened
the scoring in the seventh minute when he romped over untouched
from an attacking scrum. Fullback James Pritchard converted to
give the North Americans a 7-0 lead.
Japan struck back almost immediately when Horie burrowed
over with Arlidge converting then adding a penalty to give the
Pacific Nations Cup champions a 10-7 lead.
The Japanese took advantage of the stiff westerly breeze to
take control of the game, though they blew two try-scoring
opportunities when fullback Shaun Webb was forced out when he
had winger Hirotoki Onizawa in support and captain Takashi
Kikutani threw the ball out when Endo was unmarked.
Endo, however, ensured Japan did not waste their territorial
advantage when he scored under the posts from an attacking scrum
and Arlidge converted to give them a 17-7 lead at the break.
Canada replied after halftime when Mackenzie scored from
another attacking scrum as he drifted across field and
outstripped the defence with his pace.
Turnovers in the tackle and at the breakdown kept haunting
Canada and they were only able to reduce the deficit through a
penalty to Monro.
Arlidge restored Japan's five-point lead two minutes later
with a penalty kick before Monro scored his late try and penalty
to snatch the draw.
"I thought we had done enough to win the game," Japan coach
John Kirwan said. "I think Canada showed desperation to try and
get the game out. At times we just needed to get back down there
(in Canada's territory), put more pressure on them, get more
points.
"That's World Cup. They kept coming at us and ended up with
the draw."
