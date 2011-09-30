WELLINGTON, Sept 30 As massive a challenge New Zealand pose in their final pool match at the World Cup on Sunday, Canada would just have to remind themselves that the All Blacks were only human, according to captain Pat Riordan.

The All Blacks have scored more than 60 points against Canada in each of their last three matches, but Riordan said it was imperative his side were not overawed at Wellington Regional Stadium.

"The biggest thing was getting over the mental hurdle of them being a team that, as long as you've played rugby, you've known about them and how good they are," the hooker told reporters in Wellington of lessons from playing the All Blacks in 2007.

"But playing them in the game you realise they are human and they go down (in the tackle) just the same (so) ... you've got to approach it just like every other game."

"It's a memory we're all going to have for a long time, so the onus on us is to make it a good memory."

Canada are in prime position to finish third ahead of Tonga in the group and secure automatic qualification for the 2015 World Cup, having beaten the Pacific islanders and drawn with Japan.

They were also competitive against France before leaking three late tries to lose 46-19 in Napier.

"I think our performances against Tonga and France were pretty damn good," coach Kieran Crowley said.

"France, we gave away 23 points in the last five minutes of both halves, maybe through fatigue, I dont know.

"I think we've made massive improvement (and)... as far as how we've gone, I'm quite pleased."

