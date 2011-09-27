NAPIER, New Zealand, Sept 27 Japan coach John Kirwan will take some time off to consider his coaching future after his side ended their rugby World Cup campaign with a 23-23 draw with Canada at McLean Park on Tuesday.

The former All Blacks winger's contract with the Pacific Nations Cup champions has ended and he said he would need to assess his options before he made any decisions, though he felt there was "still a bit of work to do" with the Japanese team.

"I'm off contract. I'm going to take a few weeks off and look at my options," Kirwan told reporters after Canada's Ander Monro scored a late try and penalty to earn the North Americans the draw.

Japan's "Brave Blossoms" have not won a match at the World Cup since they beat Zimbabwe 52-8 in 1991 and Kirwan had targeted two wins in New Zealand.

"Obviously we had goals to beat Tonga and Canada so I am disappointed," Kirwan said of the two games they had hoped to win in Pool A to see if they had improved.

"We have made heaps of inroads in the style and way we play (but) I think we need to learn how to cope with pressure better individually so we don't make as many indvidual errors.

"If we did that, the style we play we would put teams under pressure. But it's about results and I think if we got up and got that win today it would have been a real positive World Cup.

"The draw leaves us a bit flat."

Kirwan was asked if he would consider returning to coach povincial side Hawke's Bay in New Zealand, which he deflected by saying he needed "a few weeks off".

The former Italy coach added: "I love international football, it really excites me.

"I love being at World Cups and I love the international stage. I have to wait to get an offer. I think clubs in Europe. Staying in Japan, coming home. They're all options. It just depends on what's the right one.

"But it's been a great and exciting four years with the Japanese team."

Should Kirwan be looking for another job, he said he was proud of the way the team had played during the tournament but admitted they must learn to cope with pressure better if they are to take the next step in international rugby.

"I think if you look at the way the team played, people will tell you we played some great rugby at times. We talk about a Japanese style and I think we played that," he said.

"At times at this level and intensity we're coming up with errors. That's what we need to get used to.

"The last two games we needed to win, we were competitive but we didn't win. I think the pressure and understanding what to do is very important."

(Editing by Alastair Himmer; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double click on the newslink: for more rugby stories