Sept 16 Canada coach Kieran Crowley named the following team for their Pool A match against France at McLean Park, Napier on Sunday.

15-James Pritchard, 14-Ciaran Hearn, 13-DTH van der Merwe, 12-Ryan Smith, 11-Phil Mackenzie, 10-Ander Monro, 9-Ed Fairhurst, 8-Aaron Carpenter, 7-Chauncey O'Toole, 6-Adam Kleeberger, 5-Jamie Cudmore, 4-Jebb Sinclair, 3-Jason Marshall, 2-Pat Riordan (captain), 1-Hubert Buydens.

Replacements: 16-Ryan Hamilton, 17-Scott Franklin, 18-Tyler Hotson, 19-Nanyak Dala, 20-Sean White, 21-Nathan Hirayama, 22-Conor Trainor. (Compiled by Patrick Johnston in Auckland. Editing by Peter Rutherford. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

