By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON, Sept 3
WELLINGTON, Sept 3 The All Blacks received some
unlikely support on Saturday with both Wales captain Sam
Warburton and Springboks loose forward Francois Louw confirming
all sides pushed the boundaries of the law at every opportunity.
New Zealand and their openside flanker Richie McCaw were
labelled as cheats on Thursday by respected British sports
columnist Mark Reason for the way in which he claimed they were
able to consistently infringe without being penalised.
"The All Blacks no longer even bother to bend the laws. They
set out to deliberately cheat," Reason wrote in Wellington's
Dominion Post, in a column that warned New Zealanders not to
complain if the side were knocked out of the World Cup due to a
dubious referring decision.
"The All Blacks cheat in spades."
Reason, who now lives in New Zealand, added he was aware
that "other teams cheat", which was circumspectly confirmed by
Warburton and Louw on Saturday, six days before the 2011
tournament kicks off in Auckland.
"I think you have to really," Warburton said when he was
asked if teams deliberately tested referees. "No openside
(flanker) wouldn't try it," he added of the contest at the
breakdown.
"I think Richie is the best at sussing (working) out the
referees but it's just part and parcel of the game.
"I could play 80 minutes and pick out 10 things where
someone has done something illegal but it goes on all the time
constantly. I think its something all the players, from 1 to 15
try and do on the pitch at some stage."
Louw said it was just as important to remember that teams
played to the referees' interpretations of the laws.
"It's quite a fine line and it's always the interpretation
of the ref that counts on the day.
"I think the most important thing is to get a feel for the
ref. Some guys have mastered it better than others but at the
end of the day if you can get away with it then you have done a
good job."
