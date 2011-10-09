AUCKLAND Oct 9 Argentina can leave New Zealand with their heads held high, captain Felipe Contepomi said on Sunday night after his Pumas side were beaten into submission by the All Blacks.

With dried blood on his forearm, the centre bore the scars of battle but said there had been little more his team mates could have done in going down 33-10.

"The game was very hard... we performed on a par with them for 60 minutes, and in those 60 minutes we managed to control them but they kept coming at us -- and that is the difference in the quality between the teams," the shaven-headed 34-year-old told reporters.

"Right now it is hard to say (if there is anything else we could have done)... a penalty here, a penalty there... but we were okay for 60 minutes and we will continue to grow.

"We were coming here to grow as a team. We had highs and lows in the tournament and right now, after a game, it is hard to make an assessment. But I think this young team has a great future."

Regardless of the result, Contepomi said all his team mates could be proud of their performances.

"I think that I can go into the dressing room and look everyone in the eyes," he said.

"Obviously, we are not happy losing by 20 points or so but as the coach said, I am proud of this team.

"It has been a tough preparation. We had highs and lows but I think it has been a very good tournament for us. We all worked together and we all worked well.

"They (New Zealand) are very strong on the contact area, and then they play a very simple game but what they do, they do very well -- rugby is like that. They do very simple things but they do them so well."

