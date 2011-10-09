By Ossian Shine
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 9 Argentina can leave New Zealand
with their heads held high, captain Felipe Contepomi said on
Sunday night after his Pumas side were beaten into submission by
the All Blacks.
With dried blood on his forearm, the centre bore the scars
of battle but said there had been little more his team mates
could have done in going down 33-10.
"The game was very hard... we performed on a par with them
for 60 minutes, and in those 60 minutes we managed to control
them but they kept coming at us -- and that is the difference in
the quality between the teams," the shaven-headed 34-year-old
told reporters.
"Right now it is hard to say (if there is anything else we
could have done)... a penalty here, a penalty there... but we
were okay for 60 minutes and we will continue to grow.
"We were coming here to grow as a team. We had highs and
lows in the tournament and right now, after a game, it is hard
to make an assessment. But I think this young team has a great
future."
Regardless of the result, Contepomi said all his team mates
could be proud of their performances.
"I think that I can go into the dressing room and look
everyone in the eyes," he said.
"Obviously, we are not happy losing by 20 points or so but
as the coach said, I am proud of this team.
"It has been a tough preparation. We had highs and lows but
I think it has been a very good tournament for us. We all worked
together and we all worked well.
"They (New Zealand) are very strong on the contact area, and
then they play a very simple game but what they do, they do very
well -- rugby is like that. They do very simple things but they
do them so well."
