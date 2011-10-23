By Ossian Shine
AUCKLAND Oct 24 After 48 matches and 45 days of
sometimes breathtaking and often bone-crunching rugby, the 2011
World Cup drew to a close with New Zealand's mighty All Blacks
back on top of the world.
Last world champions in 1987, no nation would have felt the
pain of those 24 barren years more keenly, and so, naturally,
there could have been no more joyous champions than the hosts
after their nervous 8-7 win over France at Eden Park on Sunday.
It proved the perfect end to a memorable tournament -- one
which united an increasingly multi-cultural nation and which
also went some small way to help heal the wounds of a nation
scarred by natural disaster following the Christchurch
earthquake which wiped that city from the World Cup programme.
Head of world rugby Bernard Lapasset had one word for the
the 2011 World Cup: "Extraordinary."
The Frenchman lavished praise on the organisers, the
volunteers, the fans and on ordinary New Zealanders up and down
a country of little more than four million people.
"This World Cup has served to remind us how much New Zealand
has brought to world rugby," Lapasset, president of the sport's
governing body the International Rugby Board (IRB), told
reporters.
"And it has shown New Zealand's strength and its capacity to
organise such an international event.
"You have heritage, you have culture in New Zealand...
tradition. And we saw throughout the importance of the Maori
culture and integration."
Former England captain and IRB vice-chairman Bill Beaumont
was overwhelmed by the warm welcome visitors had enjoyed.
"You only have to wander around...see the excitement and how
this country has embraced Rugby World Cup 2011," he said.
"Everyone who has come to New Zealand and the World Cup,
from the big wigs to the fans, have been treated specially."
FABULOUS SAYS ROGGE
International Olympic Committee president Jacques Rogge,
himself a former rugby international for Belgium, found the
reception to the event to be "excellent" among his circle.
"What I could hear and see from fans around the world --
well, it was fabulous," he said. "I think it will do a lot of
good for rugby and a lot of good for New Zealand in general."
Lapasset said that the spirit of the event had boosted the
sport.
"We've seen the great mix between tradition and the values
of rugby," he said. "I think today, thanks to New Zealand,
thanks to this competition, we did strengthen the concept of
'what is rugby?'.
"We want to create the right dimension for rugby to show it
is one of the major sports in the world for this century.
"And I want to thank everybody, the New Zealand government,
the New Zealand rugby federation and the tournament organisers.
Not just them, but also all the cities, the regions... and not
forgetting Christchurch."
Christchurch was stripped of its matches after a deadly 6.3
magnitude earthquake in February. Damage was extensive following
a 7.1 earthquake almost six months earlier and parts of the city
were levelled.
The quarter-finals were moved to Eden Park in Auckland while
the five other matches New Zealand's second city had been
scheduled to host were relocated to other venues around the
country.
"Christchurch is part of this World Cup, part of its
history," Lapasset said.
"We had to make a difficult decision, it was heartbreaking.
"But the success of this tournament has illustrated the
strength of New Zealand -- the bar has been set very high for
future World Cups."
The 2015 World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by England,
while the 2019 version will be Asia's first, staged in Japan.
