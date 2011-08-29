LONDON Aug 29 All but forgotten in the
nostalgic afterglow of the All Blacks' solitary World Cup
triumph is the ambivalence and often bitter hostility shown by
the New Zealand public towards their national game in 1987.
The country had been ripped apart by virtual civil war
during a South African tour six years earlier, a 1986 rebel tour
of the pariah apartheid nation had ended in rancour and discord
while soccer was blossoming in schools and rugby league was
growing in popularity.
Subsequently the buildup to the inaugural World Cup,
instigated by the New Zealand and Australia unions to general
indifference in the northern hemisphere, was muted at best.
The credibility was not enhanced when Prime Minister David
Lange announced he would not attend a tournament containing a
team who included players he viewed as apologists for apartheid.
The biggest stir in New Zealand before the tournament opened
was sparked by television advertisements of All Blacks captain
Andy Dalton promoting Japanese tractors. To conform to the
amateur regulations of the day they were captioned "Andy Dalton
- farmer".
Nobody was expected to be believe for a second that Dalton
was being paid for his prowess as a farmer. But whether or not
it sold tractors the advertisement did revive unwelcome memories
of the large sums which he and his fellow Cavaliers had been
reportedly paid for their misconceived tour.
TOKEN PUNISHMENT
The Cavaliers had individually sworn they had received
nothing more than the daily allowance set by the International
Board, an allowance they were not entitled to in the first place
as they were not officially representing their country.
As a token punishment they were suspended for two matches
then promptly recalled after their replacements, the so-called
"Baby Blacks", lost the first of a three-test series against
Australia by a point after a famous win over a powerful French
side.
"So much for the separation of politics and sport,"
commented the distinguished rugby writer T.P.(Terry) McClean.
"The announcement of the two-match suspension and the
decision to dump the Babies fostered an even greater measure of
cynicism among bystanders of Kiwi rugby."
David Kirk, a fresh-faced scrumhalf who had refused an
invitation to tour with the Cavaliers, captained the All Blacks
throughout the 1986 season. But after the All Blacks lost the
Bledisloe Cup to the Wallabies he was replaced as skipper by
Jock Hobbs, one of the Cavaliers, for a tour of France.
After Hobbs' early retirement because of recurrent
concussion, Dalton, whose jaw had been broken in the opening
match of the Cavaliers' tour, was named as World Cup captain.
He, too, fell victim to injury, pulling a hamstring muscle
just before the tournament, and Kirk, who had been targeted by
disgruntled Cavaliers during the France tour, was reappointed as
skipper.
Against this unpromising backdrop, the tournament opened on
a Friday afternoon in Auckland with Eden Park only half full for
the All Blacks' match against Italy.
If ever a tournament needed a signature moment it was the
first rugby World Cup. On hand, providentially, was John Kirwan,
a strapping blond Auckland winger who had also turned down an
invitation to join the Cavaliers.
STRENGTH TO STRENGTH
After Kirwan had scored a try, Italy kicked deep. The ball
was fielded by Kirk who fed flyhalf Grant Fox. Fox passed to
Kirwan, who set off an surging, weaving, unstoppable run through
what appeared to be the entire Italian team before emerging in
the clear to score an unforgettable try.
After annihilating Italy 70-6, New Zealand went from
strength to strength while the World Cup as a whole quickly
captured the public imagination.
A new regime, headed by former captain Brian Lochore,
emphasised the need to play entertaining rugby and a team
blending the generations healed the raw divisions in the All
Blacks camp.
Of the 1987 champions, Dalton's replacement at hooker Sean
Fitzpatrick went on to win a record 92 caps for the All Blacks.
Fitzpatrick, Kirwan and flanker Michael Jones would qualify for
a mythical all-time All Blacks side.
Across the Tasman sea, Five Nations champions France
triumphed in a wondrous semi-final against Australia culminating
in a try to Serge Blanco after the French had run the ball the
length of the field.
The one team to consistently challenge the might of the
southern hemisphere sides in a mediocre decade for European
rugby, France were worthy finalists but could not reproduce
their Sydney form at Eden Park and were well beaten 29-9 in the
final.
Kirk, who scored a try in his final test before taking up a
Rhodes scholarship at Oxford University, hugged Dalton after the
match. He explained later that it had been an instinctive
gesture of sympathy for a man who had continued to contribute
although he would have known his test career was over.
Twenty-four years on, as New Zealand strive to win the
elusive Webb Ellis trophy for a second time, the image has come
to stand for a symbol of reconciliation between the old and the
new.
June 20, 1987, was the day rugby was finally restored to its
place in the affections of the New Zealand public.
