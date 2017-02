LONDON Dec 3 Holders New Zealand will play Argentina, Tonga and two qualifiers after the draw was made for the 2015 rugby World Cup on Monday.

Hosts and 2003 winners England, among the second tier of seeds, face a difficult task after being drawn against Australia and Wales.

South Africa were paired alongside Samoa and Scotland, while fourth seeds France will face Ireland and Italy.

New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and France were kept apart as the four top seeds in the IRB rankings heading into the draw, while eight teams have yet to qualify.

The World Cup will get underway on Sept. 18, 2015, with the final to be held at Twickenham on Oct. 31. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)