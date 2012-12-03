(Corrects explanation to Beijing Olympics in Pocock quotes)

LONDON Dec 3 Reaction to the rugby World Cup draw made in London on Monday.

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen

"We are reasonably satisfied with where we have ended up, but realistic enough to know a lot of things can change in three years. We won't be getting carried away with ourselves. If you don't respect somebody you are going to get your rear end spanked... we are not of the opinion that we have a God-given right to go through to the quarter-finals."

Wales coach Warren Gatland

"We put ourselves in this position and our experience of 2011 is if you come out of a tough group it sets you up for the quarter-finals and semi-finals. The tougher the group the better. If you look at New Zealand, often they don't get tested enough in the pool stages and teams sometimes field a second side against them and then they often come undone."

England coach Stuart Lancaster

"It's a tough draw but it's exciting also. I guess it was fate Wales and England were drawn together. Our self-belief and belief in the team has grown, we want to be a top-two side by the time the World Cup comes around. There is an awful lot of rugby to play before then.

"(France captain) Thierry Dusautoir and (New Zealand flyhalf) Dan Carter wrote about playing at home, the support but also the ability of players to go home occasionally and have a normal life in the goldfish bowl; it gives us the chance to give players a break from the bubble.

"Home advantage, expectation and pressure is a part of it. It's massive for the country and the game to have the World Cup here. As a coach, the games where you are favourites you are most nervous about."

Australia captain David Pocock

"I have never really experienced the magnitude of it (the rivalry between Australia and England) until we were over here in 2008 and there was a lot of commentary comparing the English or Great Britain's medal tally to the Australians' (from the Beijing Olympics). To play them in the pools, there will be a lot of hype around that game and it is one you look forward to as a player. It (the rivalry) runs deep."

South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer

"Our aim was to be in the first band of teams and we achieved that, moving from fourth at the start of the year to second in the IRB world rankings.

"As I said before the draw was made - to us it doesn't matter who we are drawn against, because to win the World Cup, you have to beat the best teams out there.

"If ever there was testimony that the gap between the top teams have closed, we saw that over the past month in the Northern Hemisphere. There really is very little to choose between the top sides in the world, while the next batch of teams has also improved a lot recently."

Scotland team manager Gavin Scott

"We haven't made things easy for ourselves in terms of our world rankings but I don't think the teams we've been drawn against will like having us in their group either.

"The Scotland side they'll face in two years time could be a very different animal to the one we've seen recently.

"All World Cups are a big logistical exercise but with the tournament being held in England this time round, we're looking forward to the challenge in 2015 and what it could do to inspire the next generation of talent." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alison Wildey)