HAMILTON, New Zealand Oct 2 England back Delon
Armitage has been cited for a dangerous high tackle during
Saturday's 16-12 victory over Scotland at Eden Park.
Armitage will face a hearing in Auckland on Monday over the
tackle he made on Scotland fullback Chris Paterson during the
Pool B match, which secured England's passage to the
quarter-finals.
Playing on the wing, Armitage was England's main attacking
threat in an otherwise uninspiring display by the 2003 world
champions.
If found guilty, Armitage is likely to miss England's last
eight clash against France back at Eden Park next Saturday.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
